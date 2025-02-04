Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1s v Exeter 3s
ON A grey, miserable day that perfectly reflected the match, Kingsbridge & Salcombe 1s suffered a tough 7-0 defeat away to Exeter 3s. Despite a hard-fought effort from every player, the home side proved far too strong, dominating from start to finish.
With a number of key players unavailable and others still recovering from injuries, the squad was severely depleted. Thankfully, several players from the 2s kindly stepped up to help out, putting in a huge shift despite being thrown into the deep end.
Their commitment and effort were undeniable, but against a well-drilled Exeter side, it was always going to be a massive challenge.
Now to regroup, to rebuild and to go again. On to the next one. Huge thanks to the 2s players for stepping up, the effort didn't go unnoticed.
KSHC 2s v Okehampton 2s
This week the KS 2s played against Okehampton 2s at home.
Emma Wood put the pressure on from the off and was rewarded for this in front of goal.
She scored her first goal of the game during a short corner with a ball from Julie Lee and some magic with the stick allowed her to score a second.
Freya B was also amongst the goals, owing to her passing abilities and sharp running in behind. Sarah Budgen was playing midfield and performed excellently in the D, getting some great shots on goal and scoring before the break to make it 4-1 to KS at half-time.
Poppy Booth was determined in her closing down and earned a goal of her own as a result, Sam Webb also netting in the second-half to round out an impressive 6-1 win.
Player of the match voting was a three-way tie with Emma, Freya B and Sam gaining the most votes.