SEVEN youngsters from Kingsbridge Gymnastics Club took part in the English silver selection tumbling competition in Newton Abbot.
This is the first time our club has entered this competition and the first time the girls had competed at this level. For this competition, the first two placings from each level are selected to go to the English tumbling championships.
All of the girls performed some amazing tumbles for their first debut with lots of experience gained. Imogen Rundle took part in the club six 15+ category and placed 2nd overall, earning her a space in the English Gymnastics Gold and Silver tumbling championships in Telford at the end of May.
This is a fantastic opportunity for Imogen and the club and is a huge achievement as Imogen will be the first gymnast from our club to do this.
Coaches Sandy and Annie are extremely proud of all the girls!
Pictured are Agnes, Isabel, Louisa, Imogen, India, Indie and Luna.