COUNTIES THREE SOUTH PLATE- ROUND THREE
Exeter Engineers 17 Salcombe RFC 20
SALCOMBE RFC returned to action after an enforced weather break and secured a hard-fought 20–17 victory over Exeter Engineers to progress to the next round of the cup.
With the fixture postponed twice, Salcombe were eager to get back on the field and made their intentions clear from the outset. A fast start was delivered in emphatic fashion, as two early tries from Kieron Clarke, combined with a penalty from Lee Clarke, saw the hosts surge into a 13–0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
The remainder of the first half developed into a tight arm wrestle. Conditions deteriorated, with the pitch resembling the Swamps of Sadness, making free-flowing rugby difficult.
Exeter Engineers managed to get themselves on the scoreboard just before the interval, narrowing the deficit heading into halftime.
The second half began much as the first ended, with the Engineers attempting to move the ball expansively despite the heavy surface. Their ambition paid off when they crossed for another try, adding the extras to close the gap and apply real pressure.
Salcombe’s pack, however, began to assert their authority. Dominant in both the scrum and the loose, and thriving in conditions better suited to forward play, the front-row trio of Sinnott, Woods, Hannaford and centre Billy Oram carried relentlessly.
Their efforts created the platform for James Lake to break through and score, with Clarke adding the conversion to extend the lead.
Exeter refused to relent and struck again with ten minutes remaining, reducing the margin to just three points and setting up a tense finale.
Salcombe were forced to dig deep defensively, holding firm under sustained pressure. The decisive moment came in the final play of the game when Sinnott stole his fourth Engineers lineout, allowing Clarke to clear to touch and bring the contest to an end.
Though perhaps rusty after their layoff, Salcombe showed resilience and composure when it mattered most.
Man of the Match went to James Lake, for an outstanding all-round performance.
Salcombe extend their thanks to Exeter Engineers for their post-match hospitality.
Next up, the Crabs host Plym-Vic at home in the league and will look to build on the momentum from this weekend.
