THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE GC’s ladies played a 27-hole stableford for the Joan MacKenzie Trophy on Wednesday, May 27.
Played in teams of three with two scores to count, Heather Spencer, Pam Adams and Sarah Loader came out on top with 81 points in the morning and 35 points (116 total).
They were closely followed by Janice Croke, Wendy Stewart and Jane Mahood (112) and then Mary Sean, Tricia Swindell and Sally Cahill (109).
On the weekend, the Thurlestone juniors played in both the Basil Steer and the Tamar Cup knockouts.
They faced Stover at Yelverton in the Basil Steer and while Finn Robson won 2&1, Ollie Chester and Jack Kenefick were unfortunately beaten.
In the Tamar Cup, they played against Stover A at Teignmouth. Will Hoskin and George Inch played foursomes and the matched was halved. Aiden Mulligan had a great game, shooting +4 gross but losing 2&1 and Jack Kenefick lost 3&2.
The annual men’s club match against the Royal Navy took place recently. The weather was kind, the greens firm and the ball rolling well. Over cake and tea post golf, the result was announced.
It was a very close match, pleasingly our last two pairs won their matches and hence we claimed an honourable halved match, 3.5 points each. We therefore retain the Centenary Cup for another year. Thanks to all players involved and the bar and xatering Staff for looking after us.
The Bank Holiday Monday (May 25) competition was a mixed event, for the Sicklemore prize and a knockout Royal Marine Cup competition with 38 competitors.
The winners were Janice Croke & Tony Croke with 38 points on countback from Alec Esplin & Sue Esplin also 38. Third place went to Sally Cahill & Alistair Wood with 36 points. No birdie twos were scored.
The top players have gone into a knockout competition for the Royal Marine Cup which was won last year by Hayley and Steve Pepperrell.
Moving on and the seniors match against Yelverton away was reported from the match captain Ian Linkins. The match started in wet Dartmoor conditions but soon it was favoured by better weather, so within a few holes the course could be fully enjoyed.
Overall, Yelverton were able to deliver a strong result 4.5-1.5 but two matches were decided on the 18th so overall things were more even than that might indicate.
Particular mention should go to Yelverton's Kevin Blaber who played an outstanding round off an already low handicap, to deliver a strong win.
Both teams found the greens much slower than had been the case during recent dry weather both here and at Thurlestone so that took some adjustment by all. Nearest the pin prizes went to Rob Taylor of Yelverton and Mark Greatorex of Thurlestone.
Thurlestone Devon League ladies had a strong showing against a different team to that played away at Honiton. A brave first match for Clare Barron who sadly came up short 4&2 but thoroughly enjoyed her first match experience.
Sadly, they were defeated by half a point, Thurlestone scoring seven and Honiton 7.5, though Thurlestone won three matches and halved one.
The captain Sue Ansley halved the 18th hole to lose by one as she did in the away match. It was beautiful weather, great conditions on the course and a super ploughman style buffet tea, and lovely opposition could only have been surpassed by the elusive win!
DARTMOUTH
The first competition of the week at Dartmouth was the Cobbler’s Cup - a mixed greensomes competition played on the Bank Holiday Monday and it was much appreciated that the only umbrella usage was to provide shade from the sun.
Although conditions were good, the scores were relatively low - a score in the forties is normally needed but no team reached those dizzy heights this year.
Congratulations go to Karen and John Oldrieve, winners with 38 points, pipping Jules Vincent and Greg Pearman to the trophy by a single point.
The following day, the ladies combined from the Championship and Dartmouth courses to play a nine-hole fun competition. The scores were again quite low given the good conditions.
Shelley Durrans with 18 points, just edged out Karen Oldrieve on 17.
Scores were creeping up for the men’s midweek stableford - an all-day competition during the summer months to give those working the opportunity to play.
The early starters had set good targets - particularly Bernard Taylor, whose birdies on the fifth and eighteenth helped him to a score of 39 and a win in Division One.
Edd Mitchell went one better with an eagle three on the eighth, but blobs on ten and eleven kept him in second place with 38 points.
In Division Two, Trevor Pretty scored a solid 36 points, beating Paul Harding (34 points), who had beaten Barrie O’Shea on countback.
Nearly everyone had settled into the scorching heat and fast-running ground by the weekend.
With 41 points, Bobby Wotton must have felt that he would be in one of the top positions in Division Two but had to settle for third place and the satisfaction of a birdie on the eighth - the birdie putt was a good thirty feet and brought great scenes of celebration!
Steve Tozer was in a similar position with 43 points, which turned out to be good enough only for second place as round of the day went to Karen Oldrieve.
Karen has been playing excellent golf in recent weeks, including a first in her Division in the South West final for the Race to Woodhall Spa and, by the end of Saturday, had cut her handicap by more than three shots. Her score of 46 points included birdies on the third, ninth and eleventh holes and will see her in Division One with husband John in future weeks.
John’s 39 points kept him in second place, behind Jeremy Kenyon with 43 points.
The ladies made a good start to their home matches in the President’s League with a 5-2 win over East Devon. Many thanks to president’s captain Jules Vincent - she’s a playing captain so can’t support the team on the course but certainly motivates everyone beforehand!
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