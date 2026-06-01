Sixteen, mostly pensioners, showed up in their Solos for this race on a gloriously sunny day featuring a brisk flood tide, writes Graham Cranford-Smith.
Most favoured the Portlemouth shore for the start with Tim Fells besting the rest in a signature move. Tim Law also got off the line in good shape but promptly fouled a mooring line in the process. In character, Cleaves ran a pithy commentary on his competitors perceived shortcomings.
Blackstone was the first mark by which point, Fells and Cleaves and flexed their superior abilities. The flood tide amplified their lead from the balance of the fleet. This was headed by Dobson and Law plus a well out of position Cranford Smith who has, these days, forgotten how to sail.
There followed a long run to mark five Saltstone. The wind pressure at points was flaky for everyone except Fells and Cleaves who simply sailed away in a private duel. Dobson and Law showed their class and also extended, though they remained under threat from the likes of Jago, Yates and the young(ish) Greenhill.
As the fleet emerged blinking from The Bag, the local lore is to fetch over to Ditch End pronto and close tack up the shore, to reprise Blackstone mark one. By now, Fells and Cleaves were long gone. Dobson and Law also duly sailed imperiously away from the rest. Close tacking a Solo favours those with functioning knees.
Again, we returned downwind, this time to mark three. By now the novelty of yet another close tacking fest was wearing thin. Happily, John Meadowcroft PRO realised this and shortened the course. Thank the Lord.
At the gun, Fells, Cleaves, Law.
It is hard to say which of these performances was the most impressive. Law, probably, since he definitely made it hard from himself by hitting a mooring line just after the start. However, Fells in those conditions is almost unbeatable. And so it proved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.