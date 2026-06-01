THE incoming tide ensured an exciting start as the 11-strong ILCA fleet vied for position in the slack water off Smalls, reports Andrew Groves.
As the starting hooter went in this SYC short handicap race, there was a rush for the starboard tack into shore; as usual Reynolds was quickest off the line and managed to tack onto port ahead of the pack.
Groves, who took a quieter route starting much further out in the tide, slotted into second with Allan Willcox just behind, and the rest of the fleet calling on each other in the shallows off Smalls.
Reynolds picked up a lift off Cable Cove that saw him take a solid lead into Mill Bay. Groves had also pulled away from the pack as he chased Reynolds up the shore.
Meanwhile, Ivy Hart was showing her class, stepping up to the 6-rig, as she made her way through the fleet into third. Groves opted to keep close to shore as they approached Biddlehead, whereas Reynolds opted for the cleaner wind further out.
Groves sneaked around the submerged rocks and shot off into Sunny Cove as Reynolds tacked out and opted for a more direct route to the mark. The close-to-shore option was the winner as Groves took a decent lead into the downwind leg to Saltstone.
A good battle developed for second as Hart and Reynolds sailed side by side down the estuary. Meanwhile the pack rounded Blackstone and set off to chase the leaders. Someone — I'm not quite sure who, maybe Wilcox — managed a particularly spectacular capsize, boom up, which meant that on righting they went over again.
As the leaders entered The Bag, Groves stretched out a lead, rounded Saltstone and pulled away. Hart was second round and pulled out a decent gap on Reynolds.
That was where the positions stayed back to the finish line on a shortened course. The rest of the fleet was very stretched out and came in one by one with gaps between all.
The ILCA fleet is really competitive from front to back and enjoys some great battles and entertaining racing. With the Regattas to come, the season is proving to be one of the best for years.
Moving on and 10 Yawls came to the line for race six of the Sailing Club series, writes Andy Savell.
In a fitful South Westerly breeze, five yawls got away against an incoming tide, the remaining five boats losing way and becoming permanently detached from the leading bunch.
John Burn and Ross Borne (Y170) rounded Blackstone first, followed by Will and Mandy Henderson (Y168) and Olly Turner and Chris Skelhorn (Y186).
Helped by the strengthening flood tide, the fleet became strung out into the bag and up to Saltstone, with Andrew Wood and Pippa Hilditch (Y126) still hanging on to the leaders during the close reach back through the bag.
Crossing to the Portlemouth side to take advantage of the back-eddy off Ditchend the three leading Yawls short tacked up the shore in close contention followed now by Andy & Elizabeth Savell (Y187).
Two more rounds followed a similar pattern, with boats strung out on the second and third downwind legs to Crossways and then closing up again on the beat back up to Blackstone (round two) and Mill Bay (round three).
At some point on the windward leg, Y170 took penalty turns after a port and starboard incident, allowing Y187 to close up and overtake on the final beat to the finish to gain third behind Y186 and the winner Y168.
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