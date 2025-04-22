THURLESTONE Golf Club ladies played a Stableford competition and Stableford winners competition on Wednesday in sunny weather, but with a strong breeze, reports Liz Line.
Roberta Price (31) came out on top in the Stableford competition with a score of 39 points, beating out Nikki Smith (28) on countback whilst Jacky Jacobs (31) came in third on 36 points. Nikki also won the Stableford winners trophy.
Our Professional, Steve White, has been recognised for what he does and achieves in the world of golf. Being named Foremost Golf Professional Member of the year is an incredible honour.
Having been a Foremost member for 25 years, Steve knows that there are many excellent Foremost Professionals doing great things in the industry so this makes this award all the more appreciated.
Steve said he was very fortunate to have an outstanding team working for him here at Thurlestone and also a great working relationship with the club and membership, that support him and his business.
Juniors George Inch and William Hoskin represented Devon at Clevedon GC this week in the four counties championship. Devon won the stroke play aggregate event where the top six scores from eight players counts, both of them contributed well to this part of the competition.
In the matchplay event, Devon finished second to winners Dorset by 0.5 points despite being unbeaten with William scoring 2.5 points from three and George winning all three of his singles matches. The boys gave a great account of themselves and represented Devon and Thurlestone in a manner to be proud of.
A really fine spring day saw Thurlestone welcome Torquay with the course having benefited from the recent heavy rain.
A very strong start by the home side winning the first two games and gaining a fighting half in the third. Unfortunately however, the next three games all went the way of the visitors resulting in a close final result of three and a half to two and a half for Torquay.
Jim Stewart was nearest the pin for the home side. All the games were played as usual in a friendly spirit with our visitors complimenting the course, the catering and the welcome they received from everyone. We look forward to the return match in just three weeks, on May 8.
The Foundation Trophy was played for last Sunday. The winners with 48 points were Shona Wilson and Garth Gregory. Second were Richard and Jane Walker with 46 points on countback from Third Janice and Tony Croke.
Photo one, pictured left to right: Roger Kendall (Chairman), Andy Martin (Foremost Golf), Lorraine & Steve White (Professional), Jason Pheasant (General Manager).
Photo two, the ladies captain Fiona Turner (right) with the Stableford winners’ trophy winner Nikki Smith.
WITH rain hammering against the windows, Dartmouth ladies’ Stablefords were abandoned before they even started in favour of coffee in the clubhouse, writes Chris Mushens.
The men were more fortunate and their Midweek Stableford went ahead without incident.
John Grattan topped Division One with a score of 39 points, ahead of Robin Steer on 37. Meanwhile, in Division Two, John Thompson scored 36 points and lead the way, Paul Stubbs taking second place on 33 points.
Rain also forced the postponement of the Good Friday Mixed Friendly against St Mellion, so the Shona Trophy will remain in Cornwall for a little while longer.
Not everyone believed that the weather would clear, resulting in a reduced field for Saturday’s Mixed Stableford. Those who withdrew may have been quietly disappointed that it turned into good golfing weather.
Not everyone responded to the improved conditions - one player deciding that perhaps they needed to have a hip replacement to see if they could play as well as Richie Ogle. Desperate measures!
Richie did indeed play well but was behind Pete Hannaford, who had scored 20 points on the front nine. Both players blobbed the sixteenth and Richie then put his foot down and a par, birdie finish gave him the Division One win on count back.
In Division Two, Johnny Plumbe had had a disappointing front nine with only 12 points but, perhaps the route through the car park to the back nine caused some kind of transformation, where a string of pars and birdies gave him a further 23 points.
Rob Isaacs-Berry had similar fortunes, but his 14/21 split resulted in Johnny winning on count back.