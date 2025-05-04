THE stage was set as Totnes proudly hosted the Devon Colts Finals 2025, sponsored by Ashburton Motorworks.
Hundreds of spectators turned out in support in the glorious sunshine, with Kingsbridge taking on Totnes in pursuit of the Bowl, whilst Paignton & Torquay were to battle it out for the Shield.
Totnes’ perseverance throughout a season full of setbacks is testament to their character and a convincing win in the semifinal against Teign Exe meant blushes were spared, keeping them at the top of the table alongside Kingsbridge.
Both teams looked well drilled as they came flying out of the blocks at Borough Park, with gargantuan tackles and driving runs, getting the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
Kingsbridge were close to scoring two tries in quick succession right in front of the home supporters but were kept out by some last-ditch tackles from the Totnes defence.
Totnes Rams secured some possession and with their battering runs from forwards, Isak Williams, Henry Life and Alex Hayman, drove their way up the pitch to be awarded a penalty in front of the posts, which Josh Bond duly slotted for three points.
A second penalty from Josh followed before Kingsbridge caught Totnes off-guard, running a penalty from near their own posts right to the other end for a well-deserved try.
However, Totnes responded swiftly with their power game and after some quick ball from scrum-half Ayden Cutland, fly-half Tom Hart drove over the line after some well-worked forward plays to put Totnes in front at half-time.
Kingsbridge were never going to roll over, and they scored again soon after the break.
Totnes’ captain and centre, Toby Albano, became a man on a mission, blitzing through the Kingsbridge defence, only to have a disallowed try. This only seemed to fuel Toby's determination, as he went on to score two more tries before the game ended.
Henry Larder was unfortunate not to score, despite repeatedly slicing through the Kingsbridge defence. Kings responded with some spectacular attacks, scoring one more try, but having more opportunities spurned by heroic tackling from Max Larder, Josh Bond and Jake Sarahs.
In the end, the pure physicality of the Totnes ball carriers and a colossal defensive effort proved too much for Kingsbridge.
The final few minutes felt like an eternity as The Rams held firm control of the ball, every second stretching the nerves of the supporters until the relief of the final whistle signaled a monumental win for the Rams, with a result of 28 to 24 in Totnes’ favour.
An outpouring of emotion was immediate, with tears, cheers, and rejoicing erupting from the sidelines after a tense, hard-fought match.
Heartfelt thanks to Kingsbridge Colts for an exciting contest, which could have swung either way.
The post-match celebrations were electric and deeply moving, made all the more poignant by the fact this was the final game for The Rams, as they now step into the next chapters of their lives, but this victory will undoubtedly remain a cherished memory of their time together on the pitch!
Meanwhile, Torquay beat Paignton 26-12 in another tense battle, for the Plate.
Any lads, aged 16 and 18, who are interested in playing rugby at a club, with a strong emphasis on friendship and having fun, please contact Totnes Rugby Club for more info. They train on Thursday evenings with matches on Saturday afternoons.