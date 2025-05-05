Papa John’s Trophy final
KINGSBRIDGE RFC 26-31 OLD BRISTOLIANS
KINGSBRIDGE RFC will feel bitterly disappointed to have failed in their defence of the Papa John’s trophy, which they won last year, writes Martin Newman.
Falling to a 31-26 defeat to Old Bristolians, Kings should have won this game. With a dominant pack and seventy five percent of the possession and territory, they just couldn’t turn this into points.
They were held up three times over the line and squandered try-scoring opportunities. To Bristolian’s credit, their defence was magnificent against the Kings onslaught, and they were clinical in their finishing in the first half, racing through to score three tries.
Kings gifted Bristolians a try in the first two minutes of the game as they fumbled the kick-off and were made to pay as Bristolians gathered and scored a converted try. Kings started to respond with some powerful drives but were penalised, allowing Bristolians to gain territory from where they spread the ball wide and clinically finished with their second try of the match.
Shaken Kings started to gain momentum in the game and a fine penalty deep into the corner saw Kings catch and drive powerfully, with Jake Vincent touching down. Newman adding the extras.
Back came Bristolians as they attacked but were held back by some great defensive work from Kings, but they eventually ran out of defenders and Bristolians were in for their third try. Kings really started to pile on the pressure, Harris going close after a looping run, and the whole pack pick and driving, taking them close to the home side’s line, time and time again.
With the last play of the half, Ferguson was held up which could have seen Kings narrow the gap and go into halftime rewarded for all the hard work. Half-time score 19-7.
Kings started the second half dominantly with Henry Rich, Tom and Jack Winzer carrying strongly. They should have scored as Bristolians had a penalty reversed under the posts, but try as they might, Kings couldn’t break down the Bristolians’ defence.
To make matters worse, Bristolians gathered from a spilled pass to race away to score and move into a 24-7 lead.
Finally, Kings found a way through and narrowed the gap as Harris galloped in to score with Newman adding the extra.
Bristolians were now really struggling to keep a rampant Kings out and it was totally against the run of play when they intercepted in their own twenty-two and raced through to score what they must have thought was the winning try.
To Kings’ credit, they never let their heads go down and were back on the scoresheet when Ferguson crashed over to narrow the lead.
Galvanised Kings came back almost immediately after a wonderful run by Coombes took them close, and Joe Banfield was on hand to score. Sam Jones landing a great conversion. But it was all too late as Bristolians ran the clock down to secure a very hard-fought victory 31-26.
Kings had the chances to win the game comfortably and will rue those missed opportunities. Great credit to the Kings pack who dominated and consistently put the team in the right areas to score, but alas, it was not to be. Congratulations go to Old Bristolians for their success.