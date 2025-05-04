KINGSBRIDGE & Malborough (KM) United u10 girls recently had their final game of the season, making them the first KM girls’ team to complete a full campaign.
KM concluded their final game in the top division with a brilliant 5-3 win over Saltash United, to the delight of coach Gracie Procter.
They started the game with a relentless nature, firing off shots on goal. Airlie and Aggie were driving forward but it was Hope who opened the scoring for KM.
It didn’t take long for Hope to get her second and Elena fired a long-range shot into the bottom corner for the third.
After a keeper change at half-time, with Lori going outfield after some strong stops and Jossie stepping up to go in goal, Jemima and Tessa put away another two goals for KM.
Towards the end of the half, the KM defence was put under pressure by a Saltash attack but this was dealt with swiftly by Lucy and Annabelle and on the counter-attack, Evelyn was just inches away from adding another to the scoresheet.
Overall, it was a strong team performance from KM finishing the season off in spectacular fashion.
KM are now preparing for next season, when they move up to 9-aside and so are looking for some more teammates.
The team is run by Gracie Procter, a UEFA C qualified coach- Gracie herself has played in academies and more recently, at National League level.
This is an exciting opportunity for young girls (aged 8-10) to get involved, with training every week and matches on Saturdays. Newcomers get two free taster sessions on Monday evenings, 5-6pm at Marlborough Playing Fields.
Younger girls are welcome along too but for training only.