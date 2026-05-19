BIGBURY Golf Club’s captains for 2025 were able to donate a huge amount to their chosen charities thanks to the generosity of members.
Men’s captain Mick McNulty and ladies’ captain Mary Wilcox decided to pool their effort together and raise money for British Heart Foundation, Motor Neurone Disease and Dementia UK.
The success of any appeal relies on people contributing and being enticed to do so with the hope of maybe winning a prize be it a competition or a raffle. A diverse range of money raising activities were on offer.
Club professional Sam Edwards played his part too taking part in sponsored events and also in a challenge match against all comers!
£6,763 was the sum total raised with each charity receiving over £2,000.
Recently, Mick and Mary along with the ladies’ section treasurer, Sandy Lyon, were thrilled to be able to present the funds to representatives of two of the three charities, who made the journey to Bigbury to say “thank you” to those involved. The photograph with this report is of the cheque presentation to the Motor Neurone Disease representative.
“It was a stunning result” commented captain Mick who had cajoled free rounds of golf from neighbouring clubs and organisations and huge thanks to other local donors who contributed vouchers for raffle prizes.
“It was quite amazing” added Mary, “when asked, local businesses were incredibly generous with their support.”
Most of all though, thanks must go to all the members and visitors to Bigbury Golf club who so generously and wholeheartedly supported the Charities.
A further £750 was raised through a challenge undertaken by Sam and Mary, as well as a Social Bridge event, and this was split evenly between the Primrose and Chestnut Appeals at Derriford Hospital, supporting Breast and Prostate Cancer respectively.
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