THE Swim England South West Championships have concluded across three weekends of competition in Bristol and Somerset, with 11 Kingsbridge Kingfishers proudly representing their club and their town on the regional stage.
Club captains Lucas Quiggin and Hana Wood both performed strongly in Bristol. Lucas reached the finals of both the 100m and 200m Breaststroke, while Hana placed 12th in her age group in the 50m Backstroke.
Frida Gallego-Cooper also finished 12th in the Open Women’s category for the 50m Freestyle after a brilliant personal best of half a second.
Edna Gallego-Cooper, who was the only other Kingfisher who had been at regionals before, swam a great butterfly sprint to finish 20th in another personal best time.
The remaining seven Kingfishers were all making their debut at the highest level of swimming they’d achieved.
Diego Clark continues to be a name to watch, after achieving three finals in the 200m IM, 200m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle. His final performance in the 50m Freestyle, in which he finished sixth, has seen him ranked fourth in Great Britain out of all boys born in his year of birth.
George Stone raced in six events, securing personal best swims in five. His highest ranking was17th in the 50m Backstroke.
Lottie Taylor swam a PB in the 400m Freestyle, while Layla Quiggin managed a personal best in her 200m Breaststroke. Emi Charley finished 45th in the 50m Breaststroke, while Emily Baxter won her heat of the 100m Butterfly before finishing 33rd.
Romy Stephenson was one of KKSC’s late qualifiers and she overcame an illness to take part in the 100m Breaststroke.
Looking ahead and planning is already underway for the club's summer competition season.
Kingsbridge Kingfishers are also welcoming new members to their Bronze Squad, which trains every Thursday at 6:15pm and is open to swimmers who have completed Stage Seven of the Learn to Swim programme.
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