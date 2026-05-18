KINGSBRIDGE Cricket Club’s 1st XI made the trip to Abbotskerswell on the weekend but the weather had the final say, with persistent rain preventing any play and not a ball bowled.
The second XI did get on the field, though only after waiting out a spell of drizzle before being asked to bat in challenging early conditions. They hosted Plymstock 3rd XI in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League F Division West.
Openers Aaron Chandler (pictured) and James Ellis set the tone superbly, racing to 59 inside the first 10 overs. Ellis was the first to depart after an impressive 31 from 30 balls, bringing Ed Church to the crease.
What followed was a composed and highly effective partnership: Chandler took on the bowlers with increasing authority while Church played the anchor role, absorbing pressure and rotating the strike.
Chandler reached his maiden century for the seconds in style, and the pair pushed the score to 185 before Church was bowled for a patient 23 from 62 deliveries.
With 10 overs remaining, Kingsbridge accelerated brilliantly. Rakesh Ghervada added a brisk 12 from 17 balls, falling with one delivery left in the innings, while Chandler carried his bat for a magnificent 150* from 131 balls, guiding the side to an imposing 256/3.
In the field, Matt Hammett continued his excellent form from last week.
Though wicketless with figures of 0/27 from eight overs, he charged down the hill with real intent and repeatedly created chances. Clive Clark (2/12 from eight) and Gherevada (2/22 from eight) maintained relentless pressure, ensuring Plymstock struggled to build any meaningful momentum.
Despite a determined effort from the visitors, who closed on 187/5, Kingsbridge’s disciplined nine‑bowler attack secured a convincing 69‑run victory — the club’s first win of the season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.