EXETER Chiefs will look to consolidate their place in the Gallagher Premiership play-off positions and build on last weekend’s impressive home victory over defending champions Bath Rugby when they face Harlequins in tomorrow’s Big Summer Kick-Off fixture at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4pm).
Rob Baxter’s side head into the round 16 clash knowing victories over the Londoners have been hard to come by in recent seasons, particularly away from home. The Chiefs have not won at Harlequins since November 2020, just weeks after securing a historic English and European double. Their success that night was inspired by a hat-trick of tries from former No.8 Sam Simmonds.
Since then, the Devonians have struggled for victories against Quins, who warmed up for this latest encounter with an emphatic 76-17 demolition of Newcastle Falcons last weekend. They did, however, produce one of their standout performances of the season earlier in the campaign when they thrashed Harlequins 38-0 at Sandy Park in October.
Ahead of the game, Director of Rugby Baxter has retained the same starting XV that defeated Bath last Sunday, a result which kept them firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.
“Last weekend’s result keeps everything exciting for us, which is important at this stage in the season,” said Baxter. “I think the game showed how key the small margins are and the importance of showing up mentally, emotionally and physically.
“We’ve shown we’re still fighting, that we still want something out of this season. Three games and we’re still right in the mix, so we couldn’t really ask for a bigger challenge than Harlequins in their big game this weekend.”
After a player-of-the-match display against Bath, prop Josh Iosefa-Scott keeps his place in the front row alongside Scott Sio and Max Norey.
Captain Dafydd Jenkins continues his second-row partnership with Andrea Zambonin, while Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza and Ross Vintcent once again form the back row.
In the back division, Stephen Varney starts at scrum-half, while Harvey Skinner makes his 100th Premiership appearance at fly-half.
The centre pairing sees Len Ikitau and Henry Slade combine, while the back three is made up of Campbell Ridl, Paul Brown-Bampoe and Olly Woodburn. On the bench, there is a return for England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Baxter added: “I think their result against Newcastle showed the best of Harlequins’ attack. They’re dangerous when they create hot ball and broken-field situations. So we’ve discussed how fundamental it will be for us to get our game correct and firing on both sides of the ball, attack and defence.”
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rusi Tuima, Finn Worley Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.