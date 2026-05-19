THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE Golf Club regained the Buckingham Bowl as they prevailed in their annual match against Bigbury on Sunday, May 10.
Under blue skies, Thurlestone won 5.5-1.5 on home soil. All matches were played in a friendly/competitive spirit and thanks must also go to the kitchen/bar staff.
The Sheelah Creasy home match against Great Torrington was unusual in that the two teams' handicap indexes were very close and so very few strokes were given on either side.
Many a good shot, including those where the ball was landed deliberately short of the green, ended up rolling right through the green and into trouble. Most frustrating!
Thurlestone won three matches to two. Jenny Bates' had to fight for a win on the 18th; Sue Esplin and Helen Baker, playing greensomes, won relatively easily as did Sheila Fairley, playing singles.
Two matches went to Great Torrington but only just, in both cases Thurlestone lost on the 17th. This adds a further 8 points to the Sheelah Creasy total.
Thurlestone ladies had a difficult time on Wednesday (May 13) with rain and strong winds which caused some competitors to bail out after nine holes.
The winners were Pam Adams & Heather Spencer with 31 points on countback from Sally Huntley & Irene Lowry and Sarah Loader and Liz Stewart. Liz Sharman and Jane Smyth had the only birdie two, on hole six.
Looking to continue their strong form, the seniors hosted St. Mellion for their annual clash.
Thurlestone won 4.5-1.5 and the standout victory saw Mark Beal and Bill Ogley finish 5&4 up. Ian Linkins was nearest the pin for the home team.
Finally to the junior championships and there were 10 players battling it out for two trophies.
George Inch (pictured) won the Jenny Underhill Trophy with a gross 76, ahead of Aiden Mulligan (79) and William Hoskin (81).
Meanwhile, Lola Sullock won the nett Steve White trophy thanks to a great score of 66, she was followed by Finn Robson (72).
DARTMOUTH
This year, Titleist have taken over from Ping in running a national ladies 4BBB competition, which Dartmouth ladies played their qualifier for this week.
With two pairs on course for a potential victory, Jules Vincent’s tee-shot on the 18th saw that she won alongside Anne Woodward, on 42 points.
Right behind them with 41 were Shelley Durrans and Karen Oldrieve.
On the Dartmouth course, Sharon Jones won their fun competition ahead of Sue Warren.
There was also a small field for the men’s Wednesday stableford, so just one division this week. Andy Birss scored 20 points on the back-nine to give him a chance but he had to settle for seconds, four behind Kevin Hoare who won with 38 points.
A Par/Bogey competition is quite an unforgiving format. The course never seems to have a bad day and, no matter how well you play a hole there is no reward for anything special - something which left Gary Bonser feeling somewhat aggrieved after chipping in for a birdie three on the fourteenth!
Bobby Wotton also had a shot to remember, hitting out of the stream onto the fourth and earning himself third place in Division Two with this never-say-die attitude.
Ahead of him were Chris Mushens (level) and Barrie O’Shea (+3).
David Cooke topped Division One after finishing at +1, narrowly edging out Ian Metchette and Kevin Eighteen, who were both level.
Congratulations to Shelley Durrans and Chris Mayer who advance to round two of the Doris Willes-Little Cup thanks to a 3&1 win over Thurlestone at Staddon Heights. Next they face Downes Crediton.
Further congratulations to the Dartmoor League team who beat Bovey Castle 3-2. Although it was a home fixture, Bovey Castle are formidable opponents, so it took a strong team performance to come out on top.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
The seniors’ event on Monday, May 18, was an individual fun Stableford with a free choice of tee shots from six white, blue and red tees. 32 players were in the mix.
A cold grey wet morning greeted the early starters with a hint of rain in the air. Key strategy was to take most of the white tees out of the equation on the front nine. This seemed to be employed by most.
Back to his best was John Garner with a 20-20 split to take the overall and Division Two spoils. In second spot was Steve Atkins who just missed out by a point largely as a result of a no score at the difficult sixth hole.
Maestro Gary Bonser finished third overall and took the top prize in Division One. His round included nine pars and two birdies underpinning a gross round of 79, the best of the day.
Matching Gary’s 36 were Chris Newton and Desmond Graham with Gordon Holmes one behind them.
In summary, not entirely the weather we were expecting at this time of year with many wrapped up in winter over clothes. But we are promised a mini heatwave in a few days’ time. We can only hope.
Birdie twos were scored by Gary Bonser at three, Trevor Pretty at seven and Mario Aresti at 18. Thanks to Nigel Osborne who counted them all back.
Elsewhere, Dartmouth seniors played their away leg of the Emerton Court Trophy first round on a blustery day against Honiton.
Conditions were difficult with a strong wind and hard/dry fairways, all the greens were lightning fast.
Paul Marels & Andrew Dix and Mario Aresti & David Sparks won their matches to help towards a drawn match 2.5-2.5. That is a great result for the away leg. The return home match is on Friday, May 22.
Perring Cup pairs knockout- round one, Andrew Dix & David Sparks beat Rob Barrett & John Oldrieve.
Blight Trophy individual knockout- round one, John Oldrieve beat John Gratton.
No competition next week as another bank holiday intervenes. We return to action on Monday, June 1 with the second instalment of the Seniors Cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.