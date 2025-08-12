THURLESTONE
SEVERAL trophies were on the line at Thurlestone GC recently, including the Duchess Cup and Junior Cup.
The former is awarded to the best nett score in Division One and the latter to the best nett score in Division Two, of a ladies’ competition.
On Wednesday, August 6, Hayley Pepperrell claimed the Duchess Cup with a score of 71 whilst it was Lesley Saffin, with the same score, who hoisted the Junior Cup aloft. Diane Baker won the 9-hole medal competition with a nett 33.
There was then 58 men in the field for the Allcomers Cup on Sunday morning and most of them caught a shower or two. This August cup is open to temporary members as well as home members.
Louis Paul Martin (pictured) came out on top with 41 points- he has come up through the juniors section but is now in the adult section of the club. In second and third, one point further back, were Ashley Crow and Simon Hinson respectively.
Thurlestone’s President team took on Teignmouth at Downes Crediton and has qualified for the quarter finals.
The Thurlestone team, of Sarah Loader, Bridget Lafferty, Liz Stewart, Heather Spencer, Pam Adams (captain), Jane Smyth and Claire Guard, were met by perfect golfing conditions.
With the match tied at three apiece, Claire had the game in her hands. Winning on the 17th secured a win for her and the whole team, 4-3. What a fantastic, team effort.
48 members played in the midweek stableford and three players were tied on 40 points. Andrew Morgan beat Ian Linkins and Christopher Paschalides via countback.
Mike Day and Chris Oldershaw overcame David Hook and Ken Riley in the final of the pairs knockout competition and congratulations go to Henry Johnson, who won the Yarrow Putter competition for a second time. This is a big event for young and enthusiastic junior golfers.
BIGBURY
On Saturday, August 2, 27 ladies took part in the Border Reiver Trophy competition.
This is a special, three-ball team event played in memory of the late Elizabeth Buckingham, a popular figure who sadly passed away during her year as captain at the club.
As some readers may recall, Elizabeth came from the Anglo/Scottish border region and her family donated the splendid Border Reiver Trophy. Elizabeth set the three-ball team stableford format for the competition, with all three scores to count and full handicap.
The winning team was Janet Burton, Sandy Lyon and Amanda Sinclair, with an impressive 119 stableford points. In second place were Jane Rickman, Diane Clasby and Kim Flook, who recorded 114 points, ahead of Pip Fisher, Linda Hanbury and Lorette Logie (112pts).
Ruth Bickle had the only birdie two, achieved on hole 17.
This hole was more generous for the recent mixed Thursday stableford, at the end of July, a trio of twos being scored courtesy of Tony Bickle, Dennis Killen and Roy Mitchell.
David Whiting won the actual competition with 41 points, overcoming Ian Tope (38pts) and the aforementioned Tony Bickle (37pts).
DARTMOUTH
In the midst of so many formal competitions it’s good to have some fun, which Dartmouth ladies did with a greensomes - cue much laughing and some good golf.
Marilyn Lucas and Chris Mushens had 23 points going out, the best of the day, and a further 19 on the way home gave them a 42-point win. Chris Aresti & Shelley Durrans and Jan Cousins & Mary Thompson were second and third respectively.
The Dartmouth course ladies are set on regaining their stamina over 18 holes and so requested a qualifying stableford. Sharon Jones totalled 30 points and was pipped by Barbara Dally’s score of 33. They were then able to meet up for coffee with the other ladies.
A reminder that there is a Thursday social roll up and coffee for ladies on the Dartmouth course, with ladies new to golf particularly welcome. Katie Panton organises this and can be contacted via the Pro Shop - 01803 712011.
Bob Gibbs’ superb 45 points saw him win Division Two in the men’s midweek stableford with ease, ahead of Pete Forde on 40. Paul Durrant (41) and Dave Nicholls (39) led Division One.
The third round of the men’s Gold Grand Prix also saw high scores, with score cards sprinkled with birdies.
Rob Barrett just missed out on a hole-in-one on the seventh, settling instead for a birdie two on the way to a competition-best 43 points.
Dave Brooking (39) and Robin Steer (38) rounded out the podium. Scores in the mixed stableford were more conservative with Steve Blackie the only one to reach the 40s, ahead of Pete Hannaford (38pts) in Division One.
Division Two- Gary Widdicombe (37) and Bobby Wotton (35).
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
The Dartmouth seniors played a relaxed reverse 3-2-1 competition on Monday, August 11.
On holes 1-6, one Stableford score counted, holes 7-12 it was two counting and then three on holes 13-18. 11 teams were in the mix.
Two teams were slightly better than the rest on the day, those being fronted by Flying Scot Alistair Forbes and Bernard Taylor. Both finished on an excellent 38 points with the former edging the latter on back nine countback.
Star of the winning team was Alistair carding eight pars and two birdies.
It is clear from examination of the scores generally that the key to success in this competition lies in scoring at holes 13 -18 and many teams fell short in this area. Perhaps a lesson for the future. In summary not the heatwave that was forecast but nevertheless a pleasant day for the golfing fraternity.
Colin Cooper, George Reeve, Malcolm Toone & Graham Burton (82) and Philip Brooking, David Morrall, David Thompson & Mark Whitworth (81) weren’t far behind.
Birdie twos at the par threes were scored by Robert Isaacs- Berry & David Thompson, both at the third.
Competition supremo Nigel Osborne counted them back- the usual thanks go to him.
In other news, Nigel was joined by Philip Green and Malcolm Toone for a Texas scramble held at Dainton Park on August 7. This was the Devon men’s Veteran Golf Association-sponsored Millennium Trophy and they finished 18th out of 45 with a creditable nett 62, just four adrift of the winners. Well done guys.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.