THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE GC ladies were competing on Wednesday, June 17, for the Jennifer Yeo Trophy in an 18-hole stableford, writes Liz Line.
The competition was actually shortened to 11 holes though, due to the fact that the course was shrouded in thick fog, resulting in the back nine being closed.
Helen Baker won with a fantastic total of 28 points, ahead of Liz Lacon (25pts) and junior Martha Massingham (23pts).
There were three birdie twos; Liz Lacon and Janet Richardson on the 17th hole and Margaret Ryan on the third.
Moving onto the weekend and the men stepped up for their 36-hole club championships.
After one round on the Saturday, the field then went out in reverse order on the Sunday.
Dan Rosevear won the Jubilee Scratch Vase with a total score of 130 (67+63) and his closest challenger was Toby White on 137 (67+70).
Dan also won the Sir Harold Parkinson Cup as he carded a nett score of 134, ahead of Steve Pike on 140 (75+65).
Thurlestone welcomed the Seniors Golfers Society for the annual foursomes match over two days. 40 pairs played, just about dodging the sea mist on day two.
After 19 of the 20 matches, Thurlestone were tied, but the Seniors GS took the final match to keep the salver until next year! A most enjoyable match once again, thanks to all concerned.
Over 60 players and partners came together for an excellent evening meal on Monday, thanks as ever to the bar and catering team for looking after everyone.
Six juniors entered in their stableford competition in lovely sunshine. The scores were good with Harry Robinson in first place with 39 points, followed by Oliver Wood (37), Aiden Mulligan (37), Finn Robson (36), and Will Mulholland (31).
Thurlestone ladies clashed with Saunton in a match and it was an exhausting day.
They departed at 9am and arrived back in Thurlestone after 10pm, partially due to the fact that the match meal was not served until 6:45pm and also due to a road closure on the A38.
We were lucky with the weather as the fog, still enshrouding Thurlestone, had dispersed in the North and the ominous clouds hanging over the course failed to shed their load!
The course, as expected, proved a challenge to all of us and, with one exception, the Thurlestone team were giving shots. Sadly the final score was a loss for Thurlestone, three matches to two.
However, Nikki Smith powered ahead with her partner Alison Pollok leaving the rest of us lagging behind and came in with an amazing 4&3 win. Then Helen Baker and Barbara Smith battled on stoically until the 18th ...and WON!
Fiona Turner and Teresa Davies only lost on the 17th so it was nearly a win. Sue Esplin and Sheila Fairley had more of a struggle, both losing 6&5.
Sheila's partner had been a 14 handicapper until breaking her back three years ago but she was still a most skilful player with a drive, which was consistently 50 yards longer than Sheila's, a little intimidating.
Still, Thurlestone gained a further six points for the two wins against Saunton's eight. Thank you to the whole team for their commitment and especial congratulations to our winners.
The Presidents team played Okehampton at home on Friday, June 19, and earned a hard fought 4.5-2.5 win. Despite the drizzle at the start, all the matches were played in dry/warm conditions - perfect for golf!
Every game was played in a competitive and friendly spirit. Well done the team.
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