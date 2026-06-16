LADIES at Thurlestone Golf Club played a Cha-cha-cha (Waltz) 321 competition on Wednesday, June 10, for a good cause.
Wit h a 9:30am shotgun start, it was three scores to count on holes one, four, seven etc then two scores and one score to count. The shotgun went off at 9:30am with a mixture of sunshine and rain predicted and very strong winds.
The rain stayed away but the wind could have been better. Everyone came into the club smiling either way, which is what this day is all about.
All the monies raised (in excess of £500) will go to St. Luke’s Hospice.
The winners were Elizabeth Sharman (16.3), Katharine Lawrence (21.1) & Barbara Smith (25.0) with 77 points, followed by Irene Lowry (16.4), Janet Richardson (23.8) & Linda Cant (27.4) with 73 points in second and on the same total, in third, were Nikki Smith (22.9), Sheila Fairley (23.5) & Helen Baker (35.9).
A very wet and breezy day greeted Thurlestone’s men’s senior team at Churston on Thursday but the weather didn’t dampen their spirits. Unfortunately though, the golf did and the result was a comprehensive win for Churston 5-1 matches. Alistair Whalley and Bill Campbell were the only winning pair.
Noone from Thurlestone managed to get on the 17th green for a bottle of wine but Alistair Whalley managed to chip in for a two and was given the wine. A very enjoyable day was had by all after a good lunch.
The Thurlestone Devon League ladies team travelled to Stover on Monday (June 15) with a spring in their steps. The weather perked up on arrival and a welcome coffee and breakfast bap was had by many.
Sadly, the team of six who were keen to play the lush fairways of Stover were quickly knocked back to five players as a Stover lady had got her wires crossed and didn’t arrive! We are all human and make mistakes so team Captain Sue Ansley made the decision to not to play.
The team went out led by Jan Brooking, followed by Judith Lungmuss, Kaz Phillips, Nikki Smith and Diane Baker. The course was looking fantastic and close games were enjoyed by all.
Golfing match play at its best, up and down, nail biting stuff! Everyone came in buzzing and hungry for the excellent cold salad buffet and most delicious chips.
The result was a surprisingly good one for Thurlestone, they won three matches, lost two and halved one match, Thurlestone won on points. What a great day enjoyed by all on one of Devon’s many wonderful golf courses.
Finally, on Saturday, June 13, there were six juniors entered in the Stableford competition in lovely sunshine.
The scores were good with Harry Robinson in first place on 39 points, followed by Oliver Wood (37), Aiden Mulligan (37), Finn Robson (36), Will Mulholland (31).
The biggest field came on Sunday with 61 men entering for the club Stableford. Division One was won by James Toogood with 38 points and second was Nick Buck (35pts). The Division Two winner was Martin Beck on 37 points, second was Roger Leach (37pts). There were seven birdie twos scored so congratulations to those people.
Pictured are the winners of the Memorial Cancer Charity Day with ladies captain Heather Spencer and their prizes.
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