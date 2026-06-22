SALCOMBE Estuary Rowing Club is celebrating a standout performance at the National Supervets Championships in Swanage. A record 36 boats took part in the competition.
Racing through thick fog, the club’s ladies Supervets crew won the first‑round heat. The first eight boats go through to the cup final, Salcombe well and truly deserved their place.
In a fiercely contested opening round, the Salcombe Supervets set the tone early, crossing the line with the fastest time of the entire field of 36 boats.
Their result placed them at the top of the leaderboard heading into the finals, showcasing the crew’s technical precision, race experience, and trademark Salcombe determination.
The cup final saw Salcombe ladies placed in the hardest berth on the course with further to row to reach the first buoy turn and a slight off-shore wind but the ladies powered through to secure a bronze medal in the national final.
The final brought together the strongest Supervets crews from across the country. Salcombe delivered a gritty, disciplined performance, holding their pace under pressure and battling stroke‑for‑stroke to secure the bronze medal — a podium finish that cements their place among the nation’s elite Supervets crews and reflects the depth of commitment within the squad. Train hard, fight easy!
First place went to a Devon Club, Teign. Second place went to a Cornish club and current World Champions, Helford. Devon clubs continuing to dominate the ladies Supervets category of gig rowing.
The club continues to grow its competitive and community programmes, with opportunities for new rowers of all ages to get involved. If you’d like to look at learning to row, get in touch via instagram messaging.
Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club is a thriving community club dedicated to gig rowing, fitness, and maritime heritage. With crews training year‑round on one of the most beautiful estuaries in the UK, the club welcomes beginners, returning rowers, and competitive athletes alike.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.