KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey Club’s Stick Happens team are picking up a head of steam now and took on Torbay Torreadors in their latest outing.
Stick Happens pulled off a brilliant victory in what was a thrillingly close game.
The team got off to a strong start after some beautiful play down the right-hand side of the pitch meant the ball found its way to Julia, who executed a smart finish to open the scoring. Rumours that Torbay being a couple of players short for the first few minutes of the game might have had something to do with the early lead are unfounded!
Torbay fought back with two goals of their own, but slick passing between midfielders Charley, Violet, Freya and Nick set Josh up to score Stick Happens’ second goal and make the scores even.
There were plenty of short corners at both ends and Guardy nearly produced a magical moment with a stunning shot after one of them, only to be cruelly denied by a goal-line save from one of the Torbay players.
In the second half, George made an impact after subbing off briefly when he came back on and whipped in a cross to Julia, who picked the ball out of mid-air and tapped it into the goal to put us ahead. Obviously, it was all entirely intentional.
Sophie, Pete and Debbie stayed strong in defence, shutting down multiple Torbay attacks, and Joe had a great game in goal, even saving one shot with his stomach!
The last few minutes of the match were tense as the K&S side tried to prevent Torbay from equalising and successfully so, keeping them at bay to secure a 3-2 sin. A well-deserved result from a great team performance.
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