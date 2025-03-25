COUNTY competitions commenced this month with Bigbury Golf Club ladies (pictured) taking on Ilfracombe in a Devon League game.
Six Bigbury ladies made the lengthy trip to Ilfracombe with the majority of them having to give shots to the hosts.
Team member Dot Kenneth reports that their defeat was not a real reflection of how well the team performed with the shots situation making for too tough a challenge.
High winds and high hills proved difficult with the Bigbury Ladies much happier when the course went back down and the clubhouse came into view, calling them in for something warm to eat and drink.
Dot finally says it was a long day but thanked Ilfracombe for its lovely match meal which set her team up for the two-and-a-quarter hour drive home. She also thanked her team for trying so very hard in arduous conditions.
As well as Ilfracombe, they have matches against The Warren, Crediton and Libbaton to look forward to.
Meanwhile, 58 ladies and gents took on an Integrated Stableford back on home soil.
It was particularly competitive for the men who two players scoring 38 points, Eamonn Byrnes (9) edging first place from Alistair Munro (20) via countback. Third went to Sam Cummings (30) with 35 points.
Winning the ladies competition was Sandy Lyon (30) with a score of 37pts. Another countback was needed with two players recording 35 points, Eve Naylor (41) pipping Pip Fisher (16) to second.
There were nine birdie twos bagged on the day and the winner of the gents’ competition, Eamonn, recorded one of these on the 17th hole, so it was a good day for him. Phil Davies, Jed Spedding, Roy Stevens and Margaret Taylor also made a two on the 17th hole. Making up the nine were Bob Brocklehurst and Peter Cooper on the 3rd, Brett Norris on the 5th and Peter Bird on the 15th.