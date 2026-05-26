BIGBURY Golf Club’s ladies captain Helen Bertram recently invited new members in the section to an informal social get together at the club to meet up and enjoy some refreshments, before going out onto the course to play a few holes.
On a pleasant sunny evening in early May, the new members all enjoyed the course and lovely views, as well as getting to know a few members and the clubhouse.
Congratulations to some of them who have already got their cards in for handicap and have started to enter the competitions.
Helen says they are warmly welcomed and it is hoped they have a long and enjoyable time as members.
If there is anyone out there who is thinking of maybe taking up golf, then please do feel welcome to visit Bigbury and have a look around. And you may also like to pop into the golf shop to have a chat while you are there.
On Saturday, May 16, the Ladies May Rose Bowl Two was played alongside a Stableford competition. The Stableford had a large entry and two Divisions were needed.
Division One was won by Helen Dinsdale with 36 points. A countback was needed to separate two players both recording 34 points; this showed it was Dot Kenneth in second place, with Sarah West third.
The Division Two spoils was convincingly taken by Sarah Budgen with her excellent score of 43 points. In second place with a good score of 38 points was Lorette Logie and Alison Dunkley was third on a score of 35.
There was only one birdie two and this was bagged by Pip Fisher on the 15th hole so a good day for her. Pip was also one of the 16 players who qualified for the May Rose Bowl knock-out competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.