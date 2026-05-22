IF YOUR child enjoys swimming and is confident in the water, Kingsbridge Kingfishers Swimming Club (KKSC) could be the perfect next step on their swimming journey.
The friendly, Swim England accredited local club offers structured coaching for young swimmers who have completed Stage 7 or equivalent.
With qualified and experienced coaches at the helm, Kingsbridge Kingfishers prides itself on creating a supportive and inclusive environment where every child is encouraged to improve, build confidence, and enjoy being part of a team.
The club has a clear pathway in place to help swimmers develop and progress at their own pace. For those who want to test themselves further, there are also plenty of opportunities to compete with swimmers regularly taking part in local and regional competitions.
Above all, Kingsbridge Kingfishers believes that swimming should be both enjoyable and rewarding, and the club works hard to create an environment where children can truly thrive in the water. As their motto puts it "Swim Fast, Swim Happy".
Trial sessions are held regularly for new swimmers and the club would love to welcome your child along. To find out more or to register your interest, email [email protected].
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