Interesting shot of the day has to go to Sam Churchill. It would be something of an understatement to say that his drive on the thirteenth was wayward - it was almost pin high but unfortunately had ventured beyond his own fairway and that of the sixteenth and was close to the third fairway on the Dartmouth course. A beautiful pitch shot over the tees on the sixteenth found the green and although he didn’t get the putt, he did manage two points for the team.