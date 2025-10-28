92 players took to the course for a shotgun start - such was the popularity that the par five holes had two groups on them (beautifully handled with an early start for one of the groups) and a putting competition between the ninth and tenth holes. The putting competition was a lot of fun - each player was given three balls and had to putt through a maze of tees to try to hit one of the water bottles or drink cans and won any of the drinks that they hit.