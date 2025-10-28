THE first round of this season’s South Devon Football League knockout competition has produced some fascinating ties to look forward to, including three local derbies, reports Alastair Muirden.
The draw for the Herald Cup is as follows, with the date to be confirmed:
Babbacombe Corries vs Drake FC, Bovey Tracey vs Liverton Utd, Brixham Town vs Barton Ath, East Allington Utd vs Beesands Rovers, Kingskerswell vs Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds, Mount Gould vs Lakeside Ath, Newton Rovers vs Templar Way, Totnes & Dartington vs Elburton Villa, Waldon Ath 2nds vs Teign Village and WBB vs Watcombe Wanderers.
All other teams have a bye into round two.
At the time of writing, there appears to be an issue with the full-time website, therefore league positions are unavailable to report.
PREMIER DIVISION
This week in the SDFL Premier Division, Ilsington Villa suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat against East Allington Utd at Lewthorne Cross. Rob Tapper and Ben Taylor scored the goals for the Pirates whilst Callum Noyce had a brace for Villa, he continues to lead the scoring charts.
The result not only puts a dent in Villas ambitions, it also moves the Pirates into a credible position to be considered challengers. It also opened the door for True Blues to set the pace but in their derby game at Lakeside Ath, neither could seize the moment and both settled for a point in a six-goal thriller that was a credit to the standard of football being played in this division.
Paignton Saints picked up another three points and are growing in confidence. A comfortable four-nil win versus Buckfastleigh Rangers keeps Saints moving in the right direction and Rangers needing a win to move them away from the wrong end of the table.
Newton Abbot 66 slipped up with a 3-2 loss at Kingsteignton Ath, goals from Sam Morgan, Ryan Toglavari and Mathew Elmore secured three valuable points for the Rams in a close contest. Chudleigh Ath lost again by the odd goal in three, this time it was Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds that took the points and seem to have found some form in recent weeks.
DIVISION ONE
If the Premier Division is hotting up, then Division One is on fire!
Brixham Town continue to win big games and this week’s 5-1 victory versus Buckland Ath was more valuable to the Fishermen than just the three points as one of their closest rivals Mount Gould had lost at home to Paignton Villa by two goals to one in another pulsating game that gets Villa looking upwards again.
Bovey Tracey are also pressing in the top five following a 4-2 win against Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds thanks to goals from Ben Moyle, Owen Caldwell and Oliver Bourne.
Beesands Rovers got back to winning ways at home to a Barton Ath side that had a man sent off in a 3-2 defeat, the result sets up the bees for their Friday night out in Newton Abbot.
DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, most of the games went with the form guide.
Babbacombe Corries had a good 3-nil win over top of the table Drake FC at Long Lane and Signal Box kept up the pressure on the top two with a comfortable afternoon against Harbertonford with six different players getting on the scoresheet.
Ashburton won again but this time they had to settle for a 1-nil win at Paignton Villa 2nds, the result keeps the Ashes just behind the leading three.
DIVISION THREE
In Division Three, Kingskerswell continue to forge ahead and look unstoppable, a 5-2 win over promotion hopefuls Stoke Gabriel helped by a Kyle Doughty hat-trick keeps them unbeaten at the top.
Galmpton Utd got back to winning ways following a couple of indifferent results, a 4-nil win at Ipplepen Ath with goals from Harley Hooper, Jack Rowell and Jack Trimble keeps the Greens in a good place.
DIVISION FOUR
The top two teams in Division Four both scored six goals in their respective victories, Teign Village won 6-1 against Broadhempston Utd and Chudleigh Ath 2nds won 6-2 against Paignton Saints 3rds to set the pace in the division.
Bere Alston Utd remain in close contact with the leaders thanks to a 3-nil win at Newton Rovers 2nds.
PREVIEWS
Friday night football returns to the SDFL this week as Paignton Villa host Beesands Rovers in a Division One fixture at Coach Road for a 7.30pm kick off.
The fixture is a reward for the positive behaviour that both clubs promote throughout the season and has been offered by DCFA as a full Coach Road experience for them to enjoy.
Both teams have high hopes of challenging for promotion and so far both have topped the table since the season started, so if you are in need of a football fix this Friday get along to Coach Road and support two great teams in search of 3 points.
Onto Saturday and my game to catch in the Premier Division is at The Rec, where Newton Spurs 2nds play Paignton Saints.
Just three seasons ago this would have been a game in the pyramid and both teams have had a mixed start to their second season in the top division and no doubt both will be looking at this game as an opportunity to gain three points.
In Division One there is a local derby at Bovey Tracey when Liverton Utd make the short trip in search of some much-needed points. Division Two also offers a local derby at Millbay Park where Drake FC will play Signal Box in what will be a well-supported fixture and Harbertonford travel to Watcombe Wanderers for what could be a tough afternoon for both teams.
Kick off is 2.30, enjoy your grassroots football.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.