STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police struck four goals against Torrington AFC in their latest South West Peninsula League success.
On Saturday, October 25, the Bees took all three points at Broadley Lane, returning to league action for the first time in a month.
Saul Vanes scored either side of half-time to give the home side an advantage before returning defender Jordan Thomas and substitute Ethan Ratcliffe got in on the act to secure the victory- the backline remaining resolute at the other end.
At the end of the weekend’s play, Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s side find themselves in fifth in the standings due to both Honiton Town and Torridgeside AFC losing 3-2 at home, against fourth-placed Cullompton Rangers and Middlezoy Rovers respectively.
With 20 points to their name and two games in hand on all of the top three, Stoke are still finely poised to throw themselves into the mix.
Talking of the top three and Bovey Tracey AFC continue to lead the way thanks to a Stuart Bowker brace.
The experienced forward scored either side of a Jake Chesworth goal as Bovey won 2-1 at home against Ilfracombe Town, making it 11 wins and one draw from 12.
Their advantage has opened up to five points at the time of writing though as second-placed Bridport FC were beaten for the first time, Newton Abbot Spurs in third breaking their streak.
Toby Pullman scored two for Spurs and was joined on the scoresheet by Owen Green in a stellar performance at The Rec.
Two added-time strikes from Bridport left Spurs rattled but they hold on for a deserved victory all the same.
Midweek games for the likes of Cully and Bridport could well shake things up. Stoke are next in action on Saturday, October 1; they host rock-bottom Axminster Town with a chance to further boost their goal difference if all goes to plan.
