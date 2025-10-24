AFTER a month away from their home patch, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police will return to Broadley Lane tomorrow for a SW Peninsula League fixture.
The Bees have played three times in that period, away from home and in three different cup competitions.
They netted six unanswered goals at The Archie Gooch Pavilion against Ilminster Town, advancing to the next stage of the WCP League Cup, in between a pair of defeats.
Having to replay their FA Vase matchup with Helston Athletic was frustrating enough but to then lose 4-1, having previously beaten them 3-0, really subbed salt into the wounds. The other game, their latest outing, saw Stoke put in a spirited performance at Plymouth Parkway, departing the St Luke’s Challenge Cup but with their heads held very high.
Their last home game was their last league game as a matter of fact, Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s side beating Honiton Town 2-1 thanks to goals from captain Reece Somers and substitute Saul Vanes.
Torrington AFC are their guests tomorrow, a side one point and three places behind them, although Stoke do have two games in hand still to cash in.
With just one promotion spot at this level, it’s never easy, but a win here and success in their games-in-hand and Stoke can reassert themselves towards the top of the table.
Also remaining in the South Hams for this weekend’s fixture are Ivybridge Town with Bradford Town coming to Erme Valley.
Cup football has taken over for a lot of sides recently and the Ivies are no different, facing mixed fortunes.
Their FA Vase journey rolls on after a successful penalty shootout against Hampshire-based Totton & Eling.
Ryan Smith and Kai Burrell fired Ivybridge into a commanding position only for Totton to hit back with two goals of their own. Goalkeeper Freddie Harvey-Lamar came up with the goods in the shootout despite carrying a knock, the reward, a clash with Slimbridge AFC from the Premier Division of the Hellenic League in the next round.
Injuries then worked against them a few days later though, Finley Newell scoring the only goal of the game to push Cullompton Rangers beyond the Greens in the St Luke’s Challenge Cup.
League football is back on the menu for Ben Washam and Brad Gargett with their side, in 14th, crossing paths with eighth-placed Bradford.
Whilst Ivybridge have won two and lost four of their last six outings in the Western League, Bradford boast a stronger record of 2-2-2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.