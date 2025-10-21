KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey Ladies 1st Team continued their unbeaten streak with a composed 4–0 win away to Dawlish Ladies 2nds on Saturday, October 15.
After starting on top, the breakthrough came from a well-worked move, Darcey delivering a precise cross to Julia, who calmly tapped the ball past the goalkeeper.
Composure from Tess, Hannah and Izzy laid the foundation for the second goal, which came from a short corner. Hannah provided the stop, and Julia struck with pace and accuracy into the bottom left corner.
After the break, Kingsbridge and Salcombe continued to build momentum. The third goal came from another short corner, Maddie slipping into space and finishing with a confident shot past the keeper.
Sophie stood firm to deny Dawlish and hang on to the clean sheet whilst Sarah tapped home a well-deserved fourth.
Charley and Sarah shared the player of the match honours.
K&S 2nds also visited Dawlish, facing a determined Teignmouth side.
After falling behind, K&S responded well with an equaliser from Darcey, set up well by Emma.
Kingsbridge kept the pressure on and Emma was unstoppable, scoring twice more to push them ahead.
JL added to the tally with a powerful short corner strike, making it 4-1.
Unfortunately, the team suffered a setback when Nicky took a hit to the foot and had to come off during the first half — wishing her a speedy recovery.
At the back, Sophie once again put in a brilliant performance, making several crucial saves to keep Kingsbridge ahead.
The well-deserved Player of the Match award went to Emma for her outstanding goals and relentless energy.
It was a thrilling contest that ended in a 4–3 victory to Kingsbridge — a true display of determination, teamwork, and fighting spirit. It’s clear the 2s are in it to win it this season!
