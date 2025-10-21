SALCOMBE RFC returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 25-17 victory over rivals Old Techs on Saturday, October 18, writes Dan Sinnott.
Old Techs applied early pressure at Twomeads and edged ahead, successfully kicking two penalties.
The tide turned with a moment of individual brilliance from Daz Clarke Jnr, who broke through the defence to score in the clubhouse corner.
Salcombe were reduced to 14 through a yellow card though and Old Techs pounced, scoring an unconverted try. Mirroring this, it was then the turn of the visitors to lose a man for 10 minutes, Adam Squire finishing a move well and the subsequent conversion pushing them in front.
Prop Matt Harvey scored next and then the final try came courtesy of Lee Clarke, taking advantage of Old Techs being permanently reduced to 14 men. A late penalty in front of the posts robbed Old Techs of even a losing bonus point.
Salcombe now turn their attention to next weekend’s Papa John's Cup clash at home against Exeter Athletic.
