SALCOMBE Estuary Rowing Club were recently shining at the Lake Maggiore Championships.
The team proudly represented Devon at the prestigious International Fixed Seat Rowing Championships held on the stunning Lake Maggiore, Italy.
Competing in traditional Jole and Gozzo boats, the team embraced the challenge with enthusiasm and skill, showcasing the spirit and camaraderie that define their club.
The event brought together rowers from across Europe to celebrate fixed-seat rowing’s rich heritage. Salcombe’s crews navigated the unique Italian boats with determination and grace, forging connections with fellow athletes and immersing themselves in the vibrant culture of the sport.
Salcombe’s rowers returned home with unforgettable memories, strengthened friendships, and a renewed passion for the sport. Lake Maggiore 2025 will be remembered as a triumph of teamwork, tradition, and joy.
