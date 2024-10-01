TOTNES & Dartington 1st XI are now winless in two South Devon Football League outings having drawn to Elburton Villa 2nd XI at Foxhole on Saturday, September 28.
Also dropping points in the Premier Division were Beesands Rovers, who were beaten 2-0 away at Chudleigh Athletic, extending their search for a first point of the campaign for another week.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the South Hams-based teams though with East Allington United taking all three points away from the defending champions Ilsington Villa thanks to a goal from Ben Tapper.
Cup action awaits this weekend before East Allington and T&D cross paths on October 12 at Poole Lane.
In Division One, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were beaten once again, losing out in a five-goal thriller against Buckland Athletic 2nd XI. Joe Truelove and Brandon Jefferis found the back of the net for Ivy but the Bucks were driven forward by Callum Whiteoak’s brace.
Ivybridge beat Paignton Villa 3-0 on the opening day and since then, have lost four on the spin.
Harbertonford went toe-to-toe with Barton Athletic in Division Two and were the first team to prevent them from winning, a 3-3 draw proving what a group they are and they are in fourth as a result.
Next in the table come East Allington 2nd XI who earned a memorable result of their own, beating Babbacombe Corinthians 2-0 to overtake the Torquay-based outfit in the standings.
Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI scoring 14 goals will take the Division Two headlines and deservedly so but Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI overcoming another strong side in Elburton Villa 3rd XI. Adam Blackburn and Marc Hagland struck for the home team in a 2-1 win whilst T&D seconds weren’t in action, their next game being a trip to Ashburton on Saturday 5.
Pointless Kingsbridge & Kellaton United were offered a league reprieve with an A&S Paving Intermediate Cup tie against Cheriton Fitzpaine but their Division Four woes rolled over and they were beaten 3-0 on home soil.
From the SDFL to the South West Peninsula League and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1st XI were one of the sides without a game on the weekend.
Ilfracombe Town earned a home walkover against them in the St Luke’s Challenge Cup a few days prior and then there was a further chance for rest ahead of this weekend’s outing. Torrington AFC will visit Broadley Lane before Stoke then travel to Wendron United on Saturday, October 12 in the Walter C Parsons League Cup.