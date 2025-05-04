PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic refused to be drawn on his future as his side ended their Sky Bet Championship season with a 2-1 loss at home to champions Leeds United at Home Park.
In what has been a testing campaign for the Pilgrims, they were unable to avoid the drop back into League One, an outcome which has left a bitter pill for many of the Green Army to swallow.
Muslic - who only arrived in January following the departure of Wayne Rooney - has overseen a marked improvement in both performances and results since his arrival, but it was all in vain as Argyle joined Cardiff City and Luton Town in being relegated.
“We are relegated now for seven, eight days. Believe me, I’m empty,” said Muslic, whose side took the lead against Leeds only for the Yorkshire giants to hit back and secure the win with an injury-time winner from Manor Solomon.
“I don’t have the power right now to think about the potential future because that takes a lot of focus, a lot of concentration, a lot of energy. I don’t have this energy right now. I need to go back to my family to see them, to recharge, to breathe and then again we have enough time to think about the future.”
Although the season ultimately ended in disappointment, Muslic was quick to reflect on his time so far in Devon.“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to work in a fantastic club, a fantastic organisation,” he said. “So when I look back over the last four months I’m proud, but also very disappointed because in the end we could not make it.
“I have nothing but true love and respect for the Green Army, I feel very fortunate to represent Plymouth Argyle as the head coach. Their effort over the last four months was just mind-blowing for me.”