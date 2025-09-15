BOTH South Devon Football League Premier Cup games to take place on Saturday, September 13 went the way of the visiting teams.
Whilst Windmill FC put five past step-seven side Ottery St Mary, East Allington United 1st XI overcame Winkleigh in Exeter.
Daniel Bowles and Rhys Morrallee scored the goals for the Pirates as they booked their place in the second round of the cup competition.
Their 2nd XI also got a win under their belt, bouncing back from an opening day defeat to South Hams rivals Harbertonford.
They came off second best in an eight-goal thriller with the Fords and then won 4-3 away at Ashburton, so East Allington fans can clearly expect plenty of goals this year.
Sam Quick (2), Facal Benaziza and Joel Musegula, all of whom scored against Harbertonford, were on target again in this, their first victory of the new campaign.
Talking of Harbertonford and they failed to make it two wins from two, losing 7-3 away at Drake FC. George Condon scored a brace to take his tally to five in two already and Billy Bright also found the back of the net.
Elsewhere in Division Two, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI dispatched of a second Paignton-based team in as many weeks.
Darren Jinks and Travis Newton struck for the Greens against Paignton Saints 2nd XI, late drama seeing them take all three points in a 2-1 win.
On the topic of drama and both Paignton Villa and Upton Athletic arrived at Churston Grammar School only to find the pitch had not been marked out.
Rather than spending the afternoon in the Weary Ploughman, enjoying some autumnal sunshine, phone calls were made and off they went to Stoke Gabriel TP. They played on their second pitch but Upton will have wished they stayed at the Ploughman following an 11-0 drubbing. Now that’s grassroots football and well done to both clubs for making it all happen.
In the top-flight, Totnes & Dartington fought hard but eventually fell 4-2 to Plymouth True Blues.
Beesands Rovers still lead the play in Division One even though they were held to a 2-2 draw by Elburton Villa at Haye Road. Alex Smith and Alfie Prowse were on target for the Bees who have had a positive start to the new term.
Liverton Utd are the early pace-setters in a highly competitive Division Three and a 4–1 home win versus Totnes and Dartington 2nds with goals from Oliver West, Kye Graham and Simon Ross overshadowed the fact that they played the last 20 minutes with 10 players.
Galmpton enjoyed their first taste of victory with a 2–1 win over Newton Abbot 66 2nds and Waldon Athletic put 3 points on the board with a fine 3–1 victory at South Brent.
Kingsbridge & Kellaton United were another to get their season up and running thanks to a 6-3 home win over Paignton Saints 3rd XI in Division Four.
Looking ahead now and if you are looking for a football fix before Saturday, the first Friday night game of the season kicks off at 7.15 at Newton Rec where Spurs take on East Allington Utd in the opening Premier Division game for both teams.
In Division Two, a semi-local derby between Ivybridge and East Allington at Erme Valley also catches the eye.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.