TOTNES & Dartington 1st XI lost for the first time in the South Devon Football League Premier this weekend, with Paignton Saints beating them 3-1 at Foxhole.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were also defeated, losing 3-0 at home in Division One to Bovey Tracey 2nd XI.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for South Hams-based teams though as Division Two duo East Allington seconds and Harbertonford firsts won 5-2 and 3-0 respectively, facing off against Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI and Paignton Saints 2nd XI.
T&D seconds and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police seconds both went away to Mid-Devon opponents in Division Three and they both returned home with three points.
SGTP edged out Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI 2-1 whilst T&D smashed Newton 66 2nd XI 6-1.
Finally, to Division Four of the SDFL, and it was a day to forget for Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st XI, conceding five unanswered goals away at Chudleigh Athletic seconds.