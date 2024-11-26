THE Kingsbridge Kingfishers Club Championships, sponsored by Fika Coffee House, has taken place over two weeks of fast, fun racing at Quayside Leisure Centre.
Sam Stewart swam the fastest time in the opening 400 Freestyle, but it was second-placed Chloe Morris who continued to make a name for herself in front of a home crowd, following on from her county selection and regional qualification.
Out of the 9-year-olds, Emily Baxter was rarely beaten and became champion, while it was similar for Toby Morris in the boys’ category. Harry Freeborn won the 10-year-old boys title - becoming a club champion just like his father who swam for KKSC when the Quayside pool first opened in the late 1990s.
Club Champions often need to be brave, swimming a lot of new events to be able to win plenty of points. Lottie Taylor raced her first 400 Individual Medley and 800 Freestyle to help her retain her title in a very competitive 10-year-old girls’ category.
There was a rare tie for the 14-year-old boys, with Danny Clack sharing victory with Oliver McKinlay.
Also winning their age group trophies were Ivy Thomson, Will Robinson, Faye Morris, George Tucker, Louisa Wood, Lucas Quiggin, Chloe Morris, Cody Steer, Sophie White and Jack Sagar.
The final events took place on Saturday, November 23 with the dramatic Freestyle Skins taking centre stage. Five boys and five girls start and one swimmer is eliminated after evert 50m race- Chloe Morris and Ethan Clack were the final pair standing and won prize money, courtesy of GoB2B and Tucker Fencing, as a result.
Many thanks to all of the parents who supported their children and also those who volunteered in a number of different roles.
Kingfishers’ next event is the Plymouth Christmas Splash, which acts as a qualifier to the Devon County Championships in January. 28 swimmers will be taking part.