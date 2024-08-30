IT feels like just yesterday that the first ball of the 2024 Tolchards Devon Cricket League season was bowled, and yet here we are, on the eve of the final fixtures.
Some teams have sealed their fates for better or for worse whilst others still have it all to play for tomorrow, on the last day of August.
Bradninch & Kenitsbeare and Plympton may be nailed on for 1st and 10th respectively in the Premier Division but only four points separate Bovey Tracey and Paignton, with the latter currently occupying the second relegation spot.
Who are they playing tomorrow? Bovey of course. It will be a straight shootout at The Recreation Ground with another year of top-flight cricket on the line.
Top and bottom are firmly in place in the A Division as well but second and ninth place are both yet to be finalised.
Second-placed Bridestowe are hosting ninth-placed Plymstock tomorrow as well, meaning that both outcomes can impact each other.
In the B Division, Cullompton’s lead over Barton at the summit is six points with the title hanging in the balance. Cully can bring it home when Teignmouth & Shaldon come to town whilst Barton will visit Budleigh Salterton hoping that their efforts won’t be in vain.
At the other end, T&S are 10 points behind Bovey Tracey 2nd XI and two away from Clyst St. George, with Bovey facing rock-bottom Chudleigh next. CSG meanwhile will travel to Bideford who are in third and have little to nothing resting on the game, so it remains to be seen who will drop down to the C Division West alongside Chudleigh.
Talking of the C Division West and Ivybridge 1st XI, the champions-elect, have a local derby clash with Kingsbridge at home, a chance to put the icing on their cake.
There isn’t a whole lot of jeopardy at that level with sides instead jostling for position and pride.
D Division West is the complete opposite though with the finest of margins keeping apart the top four.
Plymstock 2nd XI (245 points), Ipplepen 2nd XI (244), Kenn 1st XI (242) and Babbacombe 1st XI (241) are all in the mix with Plymouth CSR only a further seven points behind as well.
The pick of the fixtures has to be between Plymstock and Babbacombe with the other title hopefuls playing teams further down the table. Second-placed ‘Pens will host tenth Abbotskerswell for whom relegation beckons, whereas eighth and ninth, Barton 2nd XI and Dartington & Totnes 1st XI respectively, still have their futures hanging in the balance.
T&S 2nd XI (6th) vs Paignton 3rd XI (8th) and Lewdown 1st XI (7th) vs Plympton (9th) are a pair of results worth keeping an eye out for in E Division West, and the same goes for the whole of G Division West with Ivybridge 3rd XI (227pts), Ashburton 2nd XI (226pts), Ipplepen 3rd XI (225pts) and PCSR 2nd XI (221pts) all still within touching distance of top spot.