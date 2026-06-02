KINGSBRIDGE snatched Chudleigh’s unbeaten record in the C Division West with a thumping 119-run win over them at the Butts.
Freddie Ford’s second league ton of the season – 110 against Hatherleigh was the first – helped Town to 256 all out in the last of their 45 overs.
Opener Ford was sixth out on 198 having put on 123 with Richard Carr (48) for the first wicket before Chudleigh’s Will Heather (4-47) slowed things down.
Mark Halse and Luke Quaintance claimed three wickets each for Chudleigh.
Chudleigh’s hopes of a successful run chase evaporated in the time it took for them to slide from 55 for two to 64 for six. Halse made a top score of 29 and Jon Bubb was next best with 23 as they bowed out for 137.
There were two poles each for Flynn Taylor, Ford, Neal Peach and Bhanu DeSilva, who also ran out opener Mark Solway.
Kingsbridge now sit in second place, formerly filled by Chudleigh prior to this result.
Elsewhere, Bruno Warwick-James hit a half-century to put Cornwood 3rd XI on course for a five-wicket win over Stokeinteignhead.
Stokeinteignhead yawed from 67 for two to 91 for six on the way to 154 all out in the 37th of their 45 overs.
Joseph Lyo opened with 35, Paul Russell compiled 31 in the middle order and 25 extras were the best of the rest.
Jack Lane (5-29) pipped Charlie Carwadine (2-26) and Dan Rhode (2-22) for the bowling pat on the back.
Cornwood’s run chase was a routine affair punctuated by losing two wickets in the 80s, two more on 111 and the last with five runs needed. Asish Jacob (4-41) was Stoke’s primary interrupter.
Principle support for Warwick-James was supplied by Ewan Horner (26) and Eoin Hewitt (24). Victory took the Wood up to second in the E West table.
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