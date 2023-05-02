They each had to qualify for the grade they were being tested for by having completed an amount of time and training since the previous grade. Each candidate had to demonstrate the requirements of the Chi Rei Kai syllabus for their particular grade. This involves a demonstration of moving techniques forward and backward (Ido Kihon), defending themselves from an attacker in either pre-set drills or free fighting (Kumite) and a performance of their chosen Kata together with a performance of the examiner-imposed Kata. Each did all of this following two hours of rigorous training.