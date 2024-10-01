KINGSBRIDGE 3rds fought their way to a 13-9 victory over Okehampton in a scintillating Devon Squash League 4 match.
Sam Balsdon was first up and made hard work of beating Paul Cross 3-2 in a lung-busting 45-minute match.
Next up, Steve Wiltshire took on Shane Vallance and after a back-and-forth affair, the former came out on top in a decider against the highly rated and experienced Devon League player.
Paul Harris at number one started well for Kings but eventually lost 3-0 to Chris Johnston, tightening the margin- it was good to see Paul back though as this was his first game since knee surgery.
It was left to number two and captain Ben Rogers to secure the points. Anything less than a victory would mean defeat for the team.
After winning the first two games by a narrow margin Rogers was in command, however Chris Elphick fought back and tied it up at two apiece. Rogers managed to draw on unknown reserves in a true captain’s performance, getting over the line and clinching an overall win.