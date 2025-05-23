It’s been a vibrant and inspiring half term at Dartmouth Academy.
We're thrilled to have launched a brand-new Karate Club on Wednesdays after school at 3.30pm. Open to all year groups, the club focuses on building respect, confidence, discipline, coordination, and fitness, a fantastic opportunity for pupils to try something new and grow both mentally and physically.
We were also pleased for our pupils to be invited by the Patient Participation Group at Dartmouth Medical Practice to a recent meeting.
The group are working with us to help amplify young people’s voices, and we’re excited to co-create an instructional video to help patients better understand how to book appointments and access support from the surgery.
A huge shout-out to two of our PE staff, who completed the Plymouth Half Marathon this month, setting an incredible example for our pupils about setting goals and staying active.
Thank you as well to the Careers & Enterprise Company who visited us to speak with our Year 7, 8 and 9 pupils about apprenticeships.
The pupils were engaged and curious throughout.
Finally, a heartfelt well done to all our Year 11 students as they continue through GCSE exam season.
Your hard work, focus, and resilience are being noticed, we’re all rooting for you!
Alex Slade Year 10
“I first started training in Tae Kwondo aged nine years.
“I started competing shortly after and have been in serious competitions for the last 3 years.
“I am currently the gold medallist for Welsh tag sparring
“I have won many medals over the years.
“I like it because it keeps me fit and active and is a good mood enhancer.
“I am glad that I can use our school fitness suite to help me maintain my fitness levels and I enjoy training with my friends.
“We are lucky to have such good facilities at Dartmouth Academy.”
