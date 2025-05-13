A few usually turn up during early April but they were later this year and I didn’t catch my first one until the last week of April. They are attracted to pine trees where their larvae can prove problematic if numbers become too large. Another species which normally appears during March is the small brownish rather bland looking Light Brown Apple Moth. They originated from Australia and arrived here during the 1930’s possibly with imported apples. This year they failed to appear before late April and even then only small numbers came to my moth trap. They are usually a common species around our area although their original country means the population can be sensitive to cold winters. Although the larvae feed on apple leaves they can be found on many similar plants.