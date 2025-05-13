In the heart of South Devon, nestled among rolling hills and winding lanes, three special schools are helping children grow—not just academically, but in confidence, curiosity, and kindness. Stoke Gabriel, Harbertonford, and Diptford Primary Schools may be small in size, but they’re mighty in heart, spirit, and ambition.
Here, learning feels like home. With close-knit classes and dedicated staff who know every child by name, these village schools offer something rare and precious: a nurturing space where children are truly seen. From their first steps in Reception to their final days in Year 6, pupils are supported, challenged, and celebrated every step of the way.
At Stoke Gabriel Primary School, children learn with a view—literally. Overlooking the beautiful River Dart, the school blends academic rigour with outdoor exploration. Muddy boots are a common sight, and Forest School isn’t a treat—it’s part of the weekly rhythm. Whether they’re measuring shadows in the playground or identifying birds in the hedgerows, pupils here are grounded in nature and inspired to ask big questions. www.stokegabriel.thelink.academy
Harbertonford C of E Primary School thrives on its motto: Big ideas. Small classes. Endless encouragement. A Christian ethos underpins everything they do—but it’s the welcoming, inclusive environment that really makes it special. Circle time stories spark the imagination. Science experiments bubble with excitement. And every achievement, no matter how small, is recognised and praised. www.harbertonford.thelink.academy
Diptford C of E Primary School is another gem, where the emphasis is on belonging as well as learning. With space to play, time to think, and staff who understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, children here don’t just succeed—they flourish. From their cosy library to their adventurous outdoor spaces, it’s a school where curiosity is encouraged and confidence blooms. www.diptford.thelink.academy
What unites these three schools is a shared commitment to every child’s potential. It’s not just about what they learn—it’s how they feel while they’re learning. Happy children make great learners, and our small-school approach means that every child receives the care, attention, and personalised support they need.
Whether you're new to the area or considering a change for your child, we invite you to visit our schools and experience the difference for yourself. You’ll find joyful classrooms, creative activities, and a sense of community that’s hard to put into words—but easy to feel the moment you walk through the door.
We’d love to show you around. Call to book a visit today and discover the magic of village schooling.