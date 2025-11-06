Of course Oak fruits are called acorns. One of the acorns in the photo has a funny brown lump growing on the side of it. This is a Knopper Gall. Its parent was a very small gall-wasp which, last Spring, laid an egg on the oak blossom. The chemical messages laid with it instructed the Oak tree to grow a knobbly lump around the egg to protect it and to provide it food. It has been a great year for acorns. Lots of them just roll away from their parent tree but many are spread by Jays. They collect hundreds of acorns, eat some but bury most of them in grassy fields and gardens. Some they will remember and later eat but most they forget, leaving them to grow into Oak trees. The Oak tree challenge is to find a twig. Are the buds fat and round or long and thin? Are they opposite each other in pairs?