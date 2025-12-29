Second on my list is ‘The Glow-worm’. Any organism which can produce its own light has to be pretty cool! I am very used to encountering glow-worm larvae on my early village walks, usually from May onwards, but up until this year I have never seen any of the adult insects bio-luminescing (mainly as I can’t stay awake late enough in the long days of summer). However, this June my eldest son, Jasper, popped up to see me one evening, urging me to follow him with all haste. We headed into the garden and he stopped me beside one of the Devon boundary banks, and there it was; an unmistakeable green glow, like a bright LED had been carelessly dropped into the grass. Having examined it gently, I carried my pent-up excitement back into the house whereupon it was released into a most undignified jig of delight for a middle-aged lady. We named our garden guest Gladys.