The government appears to be asleep at the wheel, everyone else watching the crash in slow motion. Whether we are debating rural communities, hospitality, the wholesale industry, leisure, the narrative is the same. Business is at risk, jobs are being lost and more people are relying on our bloated welfare system. Yet, as more and more businesses close, it is obvious that it is not just people’s livelihoods at risk, the essence of our local rural communities is under threat too. I grew up in the city but spent leisure time in the countryside. As your MP, I now spend as much time in the countryside as I do elsewhere – and I especially enjoy visiting local pubs and cafes. As the reality of the Budget is coming to light, I am committed to doing all I can to protect our rural way of life and the rural economy for all of my constituents – the town and the country dwellers.