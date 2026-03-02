On recent beach cleans in the South Hams volunteers have witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of dead puffins and other sea birds amongst the ever present plastic pollution on the strand-line, this is not unique to our stretch of coastline unfortunately, with similar reports coming in from all around the UK coast. In this case however it is not the plastic that’s to blame directly but a result of the frequency and severity of the the seasonal storms we have endured this Winter, it is not a new phenomenon, and even has a name having been dubbed a “Seabird Wreck”.