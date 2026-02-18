a bird or just cool down. The river came into view far below us. A motmot, different from the one we had seen the day before, sat on a branch beside the path, blue-crowned rather than turquoise-browed, but no less beautiful. Ernesto knew each of the bird’s territories as we descended through the forest, and at one point played a song from his “Merlin App”, enticing a long tailed manakin to respond and eventually to show himself, but only in fleeting appearances amongst the thick green vegetation. Elaine was by far the best at spotting it. As predicted by Ernesto, it was accompanied by its dancing partner. It appears that mature male manakins dance to attract a female, often assisted by a younger male; they dance together. Eventually the principal male did pause long enough on a small branch above the path for both Elaine and me to see it properly, with its two long tail feathers, iridescent blue back, and its crimson crown; exquisite, but impossible to photograph.