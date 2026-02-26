It’s been a hectic few weeks: the Slapton Line, budget setting, and the void at the bottom of Kingsbridge Fore Street. A County engineer showed me around the collapsed culvert. It is shocking to see the extent of the damage and the potential danger it poses.
Unfortunately, this will not be a simple or quick fix. Other utilities, including electric and fibre-optic phone cables, compound the issue. The biggest complication, however, is the sewerage assets of South West Water (SWW). It will not surprise anyone to hear that SWW have been little or no help. There have been plenty of worthy words and schmoozy public relations, but they treat us like idiots.
You might have thought that, given the scale of the problem, SWW would be a willing partner in resolving it. No such chance.
The narrative is one of denial and refusal to take responsibility. We know SWW have made repairs to their sewer, which lies right by the culvert collapse. We have asked for photos of the works carried out but, as yet, have received nothing. There has been no collaborative effort to protect their sewer while we fix the culvert — just a statement that it is ‘not their problem’ and they did not cause it. Lets wait and see what the evidence of their works shows.
It is not only SWW; water companies across the country have been taking us for a ride. Instead of using our water rates to invest in infrastructure, they have supported borrowing, increased dividends, and rewarded executives with obscene pay packets.
Now they tell us, with a straight face, that water rates must rise to fund the investment desperately needed. We have already paid for that investment. What was the regulator, Ofwat, doing? Polluting our waterways is a criminal offence, yet how many water executives have been held to account? A few fines are issued and then it is business as usual. None of us have a choice about which water company we use — that monopoly position has been abused.
While on the subject of water, I should also raise concerns about the Environment Agency. It is meant to monitor our waterways and fine companies that pollute them. In my experience, the relationship between the Agency and the water companies is too close; a case of gamekeepers turning poachers.
Thank goodness for concerned citizens who take it upon themselves to carry out more rigorous testing. The Government has introduced some reforms in the water industry; let us hope they make a difference. Sending a few executives to prison might concentrate minds.
Turning to budget setting, everyone knows money is incredibly tight. At Devon County Council we cannot continue as we have. Our approach is not just about short-term pressures, it is about the medium and long term.
We are pursuing an “invest to save” regime. That is why we will spend millions more on our roads—not only on critical repairs, but on preventative measures. It will cost more upfront, but it will save money in the future.
We are also introducing a more rigorous ‘Clerk of Works’ scheme, ensuring repairs are checked and substandard work rejected. Parish and Town Councils can play a role in this monitoring regime. We must make better use of local knowledge and experience.
