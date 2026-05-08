April 28 was the 82nd anniversary of Exercise Tiger, a huge U.S. military exercise held in Start Bay that went tragically wrong, with the loss of hundreds of lives.
The tragedy carved a long and deep bond between Start Bay and our neighbours across the pond, and descendants of those who died regularly visit the area.
In late 1943, during the build-up to D-Day, the British Government requisitioned Slapton Sands, evacuating 3,000 residents so American soldiers could practice for the impending task of landing on Utah Beach.
The exercises were fraught with difficulties, culminating with an attack by Nazi e-boats in April 1944 which resulted in the death of at least 750 American servicemen.
Given the impending invasion of Normandy, the tragedy was kept secret for many years. In fact, it wasn’t until long after the war ended that what occurred in Slapton became public knowledge.
In 1969, Ken Small – who would later become affectionately known as the “tank man” – discovered remains from the live practice exercises while beachcombing. He campaigned for years, until a Sherman DD tank was raised from the sea, and it now stands proudly in the car park as a memorial to the incident.
For many years a service has been held at the Exercise Tiger memorial in Torcross, however it had to be cancelled this year due to the aftereffects of the collapse of the A379 Slapton Line.
While the storms of January and February thankfully didn’t take any lives, their repercussions will be felt for years to come.
The collapse of the A379 into the sea is causing real hardship for businesses at both ends of the Slapton Line, and huge inconvenience for anyone trying to navigate the alternative route inland. Even if agreement is reached on replacing the road, we all know that it won’t be a quick fix given the environmental sensitivities of the area.
In my ongoing conversations with the government about the future of the A379 Slapton Line and support for Start Bay more broadly, I have
highlighted the area’s history and the vital role it played in securing the success of D-Day, and the freedom we enjoy today.
Because after the tragedy of Exercise Tiger, several last-minute changes were made to Allied plans for the Normandy invasion. These changes ultimately saved countless lives during the real D-Day weeks later.
This is just one of many reasons why I believe the government must support Start Bay. This is about so much more than a road or a stretch of coastal houses. Start Bay is a unique place, with a rich history and a community which is special not only to those who live there but to people worldwide, and particularly the descendants of those Americans who lost their lives during Exercise Tiger.
Things may have been a bit quiet recently, but I have been raising the issue privately whenever I get the opportunity to speak to a relevant minister! And I will continue to do everything I can to secure a sustainable, long-term solution for Start Bay.
If you wish to contact me about this or another issue you are facing, please do so at: [email protected]
And to keep up with my work as your MP, including my work on Start Bay, sign up for my monthly e-newsletter at: https://www.carolinevoaden.com/subscribe
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